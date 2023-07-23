Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Everest Re Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $429.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average is $358.43.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

