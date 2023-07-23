Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $102.24 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Everscale has a market cap of $102.24 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everscale has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,087,956,551 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

