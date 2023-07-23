EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $652-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.81 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.83 EPS.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 292.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 154,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,116,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.