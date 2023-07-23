Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.61 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
