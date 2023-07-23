Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $29.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.34.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.