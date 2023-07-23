Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $29.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.