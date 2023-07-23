Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,803 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

