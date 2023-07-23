Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

