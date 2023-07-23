Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.