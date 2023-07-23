Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $454.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.55. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

