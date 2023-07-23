Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

WMB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

