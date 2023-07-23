Financial Counselors Inc. Has $33.82 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

