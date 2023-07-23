Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

