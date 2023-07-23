Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,907 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

