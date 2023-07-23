Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,528 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
