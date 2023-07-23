Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,528 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.