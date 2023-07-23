Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.26. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

