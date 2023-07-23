Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 175,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
