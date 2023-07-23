Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 198,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.