Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 63,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,895. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.