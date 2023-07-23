Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $15.74 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,253. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

