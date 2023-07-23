Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 759,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

