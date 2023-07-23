Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

LNT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 1,247,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

