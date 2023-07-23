Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $55.74. 1,247,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,119. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

