Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 7,869 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,218. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

