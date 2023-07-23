Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

