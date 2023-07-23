First Republic Bank (FRCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported 1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.72 by 0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of 1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 15.1 %

FRCB stock opened at 0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.35.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.