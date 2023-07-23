Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
