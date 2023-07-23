FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $0.55

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $993.32 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.56253667 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,282.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.