FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $252.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.