Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NYSE F opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,961,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,065 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

