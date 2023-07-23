Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.9 %

FWRD opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

