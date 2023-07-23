General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

