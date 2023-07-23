General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

