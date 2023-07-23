Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.