Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

GPC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

