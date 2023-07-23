Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $9.13 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 6.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $23.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.19. 2,755,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

