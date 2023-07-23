Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Lowered to C$28.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

