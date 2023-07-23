GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company's stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

