Graypoint LLC Invests $225,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in DocuSign by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

