Graypoint LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $225.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average is $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of -218.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $234.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

