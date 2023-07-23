Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

GHL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

