Grin Price Hits $0.0334 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $423,721.50 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00309575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.54 or 0.00829966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00543964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00062126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00123699 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.