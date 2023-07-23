GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,578,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 209,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 152.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

