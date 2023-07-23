Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.1661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.