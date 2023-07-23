Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

