Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Island Fabrication
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.