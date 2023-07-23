Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.