Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HTRB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 63,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,895. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

