HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $285.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

