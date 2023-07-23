Head-To-Head Analysis: DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DocGo and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get DocGo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.41%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $8.04, indicating a potential downside of 8.82%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.99 $34.58 million $0.20 42.40 LifeStance Health Group $859.54 million 3.87 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -16.96

This table compares DocGo and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15% LifeStance Health Group -20.63% -12.32% -9.06%

Summary

DocGo beats LifeStance Health Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.