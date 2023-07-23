Head-To-Head Analysis: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Risk and Volatility

ProKidney has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ProKidney and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.52) -22.31 Genfit $20.20 million 9.67 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProKidney and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.33%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

Genfit beats ProKidney on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Genfit

(Get Free Report)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.