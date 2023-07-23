Head to Head Comparison: DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) & Kroger (NYSE:KR)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) and Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65 Kroger $148.82 billion 0.23 $2.24 billion $3.49 13.75

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kroger has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.71% 30.96% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DFI Retail Group and Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kroger 1 8 7 0 2.38

Kroger has a consensus price target of $52.41, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kroger beats DFI Retail Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

